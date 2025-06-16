Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.