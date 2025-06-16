Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,250 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 788.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 99,891 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.