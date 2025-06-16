iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 117,750.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB opened at $106.01 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.02 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.