Aries Wealth Management Has $227,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,381,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 265,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.