Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $529,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

JEPQ opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

