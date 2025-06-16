The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,671 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $88.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

