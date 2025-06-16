Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.44 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

