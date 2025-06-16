Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $25.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $579.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 90.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

