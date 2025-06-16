Aries Wealth Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.