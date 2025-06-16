Aries Wealth Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.