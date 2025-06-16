Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $15.17

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.82 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

