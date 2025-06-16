Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Informatica by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:INFA opened at $24.10 on Monday. Informatica has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
