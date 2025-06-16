AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Shares of AMCX opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.38. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $555.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.23 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
