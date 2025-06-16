Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $575,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

