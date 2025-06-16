Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 133,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

