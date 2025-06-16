Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $355.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

