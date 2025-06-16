Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 395 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vistra by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $173.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

