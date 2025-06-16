Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.