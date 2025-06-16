Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent
In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.
American Homes 4 Rent Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
