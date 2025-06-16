Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,619 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,588 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,555,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,089,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 753,989 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $61.28.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

