Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

