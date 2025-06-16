PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $286,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1,693.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

