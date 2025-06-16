Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$545,880.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.49, for a total value of C$545,880.00.

Jay Ellery Froc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$193,005.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.