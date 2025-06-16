Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$545,880.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.49, for a total value of C$545,880.00.
Jay Ellery Froc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$193,005.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
TSE:CNQ opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.