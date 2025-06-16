7,894 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9%

XMMO stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

