Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$794,433.02 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total transaction of C$794,433.02.
Dollarama Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$193.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.37. Dollarama Inc. has a 12-month low of C$119.88 and a 12-month high of C$196.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
