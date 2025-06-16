Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VUG opened at $418.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average is $400.50. The company has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

