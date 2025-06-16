Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Craig Leavitt Sells 8,250 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,802.32. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $49.81 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $657.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 56,109 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $5,631,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.