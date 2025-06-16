Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$329,583.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.92 per share, with a total value of C$329,583.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,824.50.

On Thursday, May 15th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.63 per share, with a total value of C$318,169.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.98 per share, with a total value of C$314,917.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,097.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$66.63 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$55.27 and a 12 month high of C$70.83. The company has a market cap of C$24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James set a C$78.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

