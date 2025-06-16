Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,970 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $27.83 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

