Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,885,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,549,594.16. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 103,826 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $185,848.54.

On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94.

On Friday, March 21st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $223,000.00.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGHT

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 982,342 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.