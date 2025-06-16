Insider Selling: Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,500,000.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mahesh Nalinda Liyanage sold 300,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 0.2%

VZLA stock opened at C$4.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 1 year low of C$2.23 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

