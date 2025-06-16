Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $33,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,127.08. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,284,037.13. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,031. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

