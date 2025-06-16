Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

