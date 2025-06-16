Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $287.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.83. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

