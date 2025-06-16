Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Personalis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis
Personalis Stock Up 3.4%
Personalis stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $530.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Personalis has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Personalis
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.