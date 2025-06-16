Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Personalis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Personalis by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Personalis by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Personalis by 2,827.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $530.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Personalis has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

