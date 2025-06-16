Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Declines By 48.8%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sawai Group stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Sawai Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $41.43.
About Sawai Group
