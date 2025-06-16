Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Declines By 48.8%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sawai Group stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Sawai Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $41.43.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

About Sawai Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.