Short Interest in Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Grows By 44.2%

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Toyota Boshoku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TDBOF opened at $13.22 on Monday. Toyota Boshoku has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

