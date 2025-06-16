Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,334,300 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 51,945,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.
Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.22%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 47.33%.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
