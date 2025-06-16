Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,334,300 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 51,945,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.22%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGYF

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.