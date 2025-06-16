Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,800 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 987.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $64.00 on Monday. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $506.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.54 million. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square Enix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

