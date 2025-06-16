Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Siemens Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $97.32 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion and a PE ratio of 442.36.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMNEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

