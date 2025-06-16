Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 602 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.8%

VDE opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.