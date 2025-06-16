Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,371.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,340.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,074.79. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

