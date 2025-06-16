Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $18.93 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,628,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 237,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 65,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

AEO stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

