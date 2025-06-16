Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,371.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,340.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,074.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

