Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 215 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

