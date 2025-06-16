Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 32,720 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Bilibili by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 754,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,960 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $11,584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bilibili by 3,328.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 590,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Bilibili by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.5%

BILI stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

