Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 539,642 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 539,642 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $543,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,926,571.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,095 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

