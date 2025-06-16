Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $39,739,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,818.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,806.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,960.73. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.

Get Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.