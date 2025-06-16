IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $1,576,972.76 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total value of $1,576,972.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,917,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,933,598.86. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IES Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $261.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.62. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $320.09.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IESC

Institutional Trading of IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of IES by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.