Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,839. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,268,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after acquiring an additional 367,703 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,499,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,281,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,560,000 after acquiring an additional 240,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

