STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

STM stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

