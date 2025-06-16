Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

